Richard A. Davenport, 78, of Enfield, beloved husband of Loretta (Bates) Davenport for 58 years, entered into eternal peace Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center.



Born in Springfield, Richard was the son of the late Alfred and Gertrude (Lester) Davenport. He lived in Enfield all of his life and was a communicant of Holy Family Church. He began his career in transportation following high school, driving buses for his father. He later started his own trucking company, R.A. Davenport Trucking, which he proudly owned and operated for 45 years. He enjoyed going on car cruises and was a member of the New England Trail Riders, the Forever Young Cruisers, and was the President and Founder of RPM car club. Richard was a true friend to all who knew him and was a kind and compassionate person who loved his family.



Besides his wife, Loretta, Richard is survived by three children, Richard J. Davenport and his wife, Brenda, of Hampden, Massachusetts, Lori Davenport Hinkel, and Kristine Gustafson and her husband, James, all of Palmer, Massachusetts; a sister, Gertrude Berube and her husband, Theodore, of The Villages, Florida; nine grandchildren, Miranda Hinkel, Rachel Hinkel-Wang, Uriah Hinkel, Erica Davenport Bamberg, Richard Davenport, AnnMarie Barlow, Nathanael Davenport, Victoria Davenport, Joseph Davenport; a great-grandson, Arcadien Wang; a sister-in-law, Betsy Davenport; his special friends, Jim Bieleski, Subby and Gloria Attenell; and his faithful canine companion, Buddy. He was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Davenport.



Visitation hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Holy Family Church (Please meet at church), 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Committal will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Donations in Richard's memory may be made to The , 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104.



