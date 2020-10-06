Richard A. Greaves Sr., 77, of Stafford, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
He was born in Stafford, son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Curtis) Greaves. Rich retired from 3M-CUNO as a machine operator after 48 years of employment. He was a selfless, hard working, easy-going man. Helping family and friends would always come first. Rich enjoyed the outdoors, doing yard work, and chopping wood. He was also a fan of the Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees.
Rich is survived by his two sons, Andrew Greaves and his wife, Sarah, of Enfield, and Richard A. Greaves Jr. and his wife, Amanda, of Stafford; grandson Blake Greaves; and his brother, Robert "Buddy" Greaves and his wife, Elsie.
A calling hour will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post No. 26, 10 Monson Road, Stafford Springs, CT 06076, or to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To leave a condolence online or for directions, please visitwww.introvignefuneralhome.com