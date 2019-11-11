Richard A. Hickson

Obituary
Richard A. Hickson, 70, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Born in Springfield, son of the late Richard and Mary (Rinaldi) Hickson, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Richard was a self-employed painter for 50 years.

He leaves a brother and his wife, Dennis and Denyse Hickson of Enfield; two nieces, Heather Hickson Vega and her husband, Richard Vega, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Amber Hickson and her partner, Aaron Lewis, of Lebanon; and three cousins, Linda Rinaldi Burks of Palmira, New Jersey, Dianne Stevens of Windsor, and Gail Story of Orlando, Florida.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, from 3 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 5 p.m. The burial will be at the convenience of the family at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the of Connecticut, 200 Executive Blvd. S, No. 4B, Southington, CT 06489.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
