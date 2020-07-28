Richard A. Matyskiela, 90, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Armbrook Village.Born in Suffield, son of Francis and Constance (Tofilska) Matyskiela, he grew up in Suffield and was a graduate of Suffield High School. Richard received his associate degree in business and was an accountant for over 25 years for the former Connecticut National Bank, retiring in 1988. He was a Korean War Army veteran. He lived most of his life in Enfield, moving there in 1957, and was a communicant of St. Adalbert Church. He moved to Agawam, Massachusetts, six years ago. He was also a former member of the Enfield Lodge of Elks 2222, Grey's Athletic Club and he enjoyed gardening, the results of which he shared with neighbors, and walking. Richard also was a member of area bowling leagues. He will be fondly remembered by family and neighbors on O'Hear Avenue for his use of the word "jeepers" and his love of grilling, even in snowstorms. Richard's most wonderful trait was his genuine kindness, which he showed to his family, friends, neighbors, and strangers alike.His wife, Elvia "Elly" (Ramos) Matyskiela died in 2006. He leaves three daughters, Katherine P. Matyskiela of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Lorraine "Lori" J. and her husband, Mark Mission, of West Springfield and their children, Stephanie and her husband, William Rafferty, of Beverly, Massachusetts, and Nicholas Mission of West Springfield, and Stephanie and William's children, Mark and Madison Rafferty; Elizabeth K. and her husband, Glenn Stevenson, and their children, Carmen and Kaden Stevenson, all of Raleigh, North Carolina; a brother, Henry Matyskiela of Carmel, Maine; two sisters, Frances Rumore of Suffield, Constance Haskell of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Edna Palmer and Leokadya Matyskiela.Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, 90 Alden Ave., followed by burial in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Masks and social distancing must be maintained.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that in Richard's name, acts of kindness be shown to one another.For online condolences please visit