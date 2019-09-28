Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Pardi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard A. Pardi was born June 9, 1946, in Hartford to Enia Carboni Pardi and Frank Pardi. He passed away Sept. 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 73 years old.



Richard is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 49½ years. He leaves his devoted son, Chris (Kimberly) Pardi; sister, Delores Spadaro; brother, Frank (Lorraine) Pardi; sister-in-law, Barbara (Gary) Morell; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Richard was a member of the Police Athletic League as a child. He sang at many events in Connecticut. At 16 he recorded two records at RCA Studio in New York. He met his future wife in December 1965. He graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1966.



Richard worked 29 years for the state of Connecticut. He retired in 1995 as a captain-paramedic-crash firefighter from Bradley International Airport. He was instrumental in organizing the paramedic unit and was one of the first 100 paramedics in the state. He was an active member of the Somers Fire Department where he rose through the ranks to become chief before retiring in 1995.



He enjoyed playing softball throughout his retirement. He was member of The Ocala Flying Club and flew RC remote controlled planes. He also had a large collection of milk bottles from Connecticut.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to Buffalo Crossing Rehab Staff and Compassionate Care Hospice and Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute.



In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 900 Main Street, No. 208, The Villages, FL 32159, or St. Jude's Hospital.



The family has no plans for a memorial service at this time.



Arrangements entrusted with Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.



Richard A. Pardi was born June 9, 1946, in Hartford to Enia Carboni Pardi and Frank Pardi. He passed away Sept. 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 73 years old.Richard is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 49½ years. He leaves his devoted son, Chris (Kimberly) Pardi; sister, Delores Spadaro; brother, Frank (Lorraine) Pardi; sister-in-law, Barbara (Gary) Morell; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Richard was a member of the Police Athletic League as a child. He sang at many events in Connecticut. At 16 he recorded two records at RCA Studio in New York. He met his future wife in December 1965. He graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1966.Richard worked 29 years for the state of Connecticut. He retired in 1995 as a captain-paramedic-crash firefighter from Bradley International Airport. He was instrumental in organizing the paramedic unit and was one of the first 100 paramedics in the state. He was an active member of the Somers Fire Department where he rose through the ranks to become chief before retiring in 1995.He enjoyed playing softball throughout his retirement. He was member of The Ocala Flying Club and flew RC remote controlled planes. He also had a large collection of milk bottles from Connecticut.The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to Buffalo Crossing Rehab Staff and Compassionate Care Hospice and Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute.In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 900 Main Street, No. 208, The Villages, FL 32159, or St. Jude's Hospital.The family has no plans for a memorial service at this time.Arrangements entrusted with Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.Sentiments may be left online at

