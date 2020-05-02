Richard Allen Newth, 75, of Southbury, passed away April 23, 2020, after a seven-year battle with leukemia.



Richard was born June 4, 1944, in Putnam to Paul and Lois (Bosworth) Newth. Richard grew in Manchester and was a graduate of MHS, after which he attended the University of Hartford, majoring in business. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He was employed over 40 years in sales for H.P. Koppleman and his Statewide Chips Franchise. He enjoyed tropical fish, long hikes, ballroom dancing, and politics.



Richard is survived by his longtime partner, Dorothy Tocco of Southbury; his two sons, Richard A. Newth Jr. of Vernon and Michael A. Newth of Manchester; his stepdaughter, Jaimie Reale Martin and husband Scott; his sister, Joyce Hood, and husband Kevin of Manchester; his brother, Robert Newth and his wife, Caroline, of Manchester; his sister, Jean Martin, of California; and his sister-in-law, Diane Newth, of West Hartford. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Newth Jr. (1997). He also had many nieces and nephews.



Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial at Grove Cemetery, Eastford will be private and scheduled at a later date.









