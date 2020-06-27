Richard Allen Nowak, Sr., 64, beloved husband of Karen (Kachnowski) Nowak, of Manchester passed away suddenly on June sfrom work.He was born May 18, 1956, in Hartford son of the late Leonard Stanley and Luella Marjorie (Armstrong) Nowak. Rich was raised in East Hartford graduating from East Hartford High School. He was a machinist leadman for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Middletown and East Hartford for over 46 years and enjoyed vacationing at their family home at Point O' Woods in Old Lyme. He was a pet and animal lover, having numerous cats and dogs.Along with his beloved wife, Karen, he is survived by his two children, Richard A. Nowak, Jr. and his fiancé, Blake Balathunis of Ellington; his daughter, Kristine Nowak of Manchester; a sister ,Susan (Nowak) Gompper and her husband, Michael, of Manchester; brother-in-law, Theodore Kachnowski of Jay Peak, Vermont; nieces, nephews and their families, Jennifer Overstreet and her children, Nicholas and Janayah of Manchester, Daniel and Lydia Gompper and their children, Levi and Benjamin of Columbia and Clinton and Natalie Kachnowski and their daughter, Charlotte, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Rich also leaves behind his beloved dog, Buffy, and cats, Mango, Kit Kat and Snickers. Besides both parents he was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Steven Kachnowski.Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 1, at 1 p.m. in St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St., Manchester. Family and friends are invited Wednesday, prior to the graveside service from 11 to 12:45 p.m. to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St. Manchester. For condolences online, please visit