Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard B. Barrows, 76, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at home. He was born in Woburn, Massachusetts, son of the late Bernard and Mary (Carrigan) Barrows.



He was a 1961 graduate of Enfield High School and lived in Enfield for over 50 years. Throughout his career at AT&T, Richard made friendships that he cherished and kept even throughout retirement. He was a member of the Enfield Lodge of Elks and a communicant of St. Adalbert Church. Richard enjoyed traveling with his late wife, especially to Jamaica and Las Vegas.



His wife, Judith (Jackman) Barrows, died on Jan. 1, 2011. He leaves a son, Richard E. Barrows of Ellington; a daughter and her husband, Elizabeth A. and Daniel P. Sheridan of Suffield; and four grandchildren, Madisyn, Erin, Molly, and Lauren Sheridan.



To his special friends, Ron, Pete, and Richie, Richard always looked forward to the weekly talks and laughs over coffee. Finally, Richard's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to his compassionate caregivers, James, Ashley, and Vivette.



The funeral will be Thursday, Feb. 20, with a Mass in St. Adalbert Church at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Calling will precede the Mass on Thursday and will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.



Donations may be made to , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



For online condolences, please visit



www.brownefuneralchapel.com







Richard B. Barrows, 76, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at home. He was born in Woburn, Massachusetts, son of the late Bernard and Mary (Carrigan) Barrows.He was a 1961 graduate of Enfield High School and lived in Enfield for over 50 years. Throughout his career at AT&T, Richard made friendships that he cherished and kept even throughout retirement. He was a member of the Enfield Lodge of Elks and a communicant of St. Adalbert Church. Richard enjoyed traveling with his late wife, especially to Jamaica and Las Vegas.His wife, Judith (Jackman) Barrows, died on Jan. 1, 2011. He leaves a son, Richard E. Barrows of Ellington; a daughter and her husband, Elizabeth A. and Daniel P. Sheridan of Suffield; and four grandchildren, Madisyn, Erin, Molly, and Lauren Sheridan.To his special friends, Ron, Pete, and Richie, Richard always looked forward to the weekly talks and laughs over coffee. Finally, Richard's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to his compassionate caregivers, James, Ashley, and Vivette.The funeral will be Thursday, Feb. 20, with a Mass in St. Adalbert Church at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Calling will precede the Mass on Thursday and will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.Donations may be made to , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.