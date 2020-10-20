Richard C. MacIntosh, 59, of Ellington, beloved son of the late Neil B. MacIntosh Sr. and Dorothy (Barnard) MacIntosh passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Richard was born on Dec. 22, 1960, in Hartford. He was raised in Ellington, attended local schools and was a graduate of Ellington High School, Class of 1978. Richard was the former owner/operator of the Silver Dollar Café in Vernon for over 10 years. He enjoyed woodworking, creating stained glass artwork, and more recently had become an avid cook. Richard was a huge NASCAR fan and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles. Despite Dick's numerous health challenges, he kept his sense of humor and always maintained a will to live. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his three siblings, John Barnard of Ellington, Neil MacIntosh and his wife, Luann, of Somers and Diane Beebe and her husband, Jeffrey, of Vernon; numerous nieces, nephews and their families. He had a very dear friend Kay Luginbuhl, whom he enjoyed spending time with and refinishing furniture for. He also had many more very good friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. in Ellington Center Cemetery, 95 Maple St., Ellington. There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or the American Kidney Foundation.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. in Ellington Center Cemetery, 95 Maple St., Ellington. There are no calling hours.