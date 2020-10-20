1/1
Richard C. MacIntosh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. MacIntosh, 59, of Ellington, beloved son of the late Neil B. MacIntosh Sr. and Dorothy (Barnard) MacIntosh passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Richard was born on Dec. 22, 1960, in Hartford. He was raised in Ellington, attended local schools and was a graduate of Ellington High School, Class of 1978. Richard was the former owner/operator of the Silver Dollar Café in Vernon for over 10 years. He enjoyed woodworking, creating stained glass artwork, and more recently had become an avid cook. Richard was a huge NASCAR fan and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles. Despite Dick's numerous health challenges, he kept his sense of humor and always maintained a will to live. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his three siblings, John Barnard of Ellington, Neil MacIntosh and his wife, Luann, of Somers and Diane Beebe and her husband, Jeffrey, of Vernon; numerous nieces, nephews and their families. He had a very dear friend Kay Luginbuhl, whom he enjoyed spending time with and refinishing furniture for. He also had many more very good friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. in Ellington Center Cemetery, 95 Maple St., Ellington. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Foundation.

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved