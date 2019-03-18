Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Charles "Dick" Kaupin. View Sign

Richard "Dick" Charles Kaupin, 83, of Enfield and Wellfleet, Massachusetts, passed away on March 10, 2019, after a brief illness.



Dick was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the son of Alvin Charles and Stephanie Slaivis Kaupin. He grew up in Lawrence and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1953. From there, he went on to further his education, completing a Bachelor of Science from the University of New Hampshire in 1957, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Dick met the love of his life, Mary Hastings Kaupin, while attending UNH, and they wed years later on Nov. 19, 1960. Dick and Mary shared 57 wonderful years together as partners and best friends.



After graduating from UNH, Dick served in the United States Army and United States Army Reserve from 1958 to 1964. Dick's passion and career was with the game of golf. Dick worked as a golf instructor at Westover Air Force Base, and then as the head golf professional at Cedar Knob Golf Course in Somers and Rockledge Country Club in West Hartford. Dick joined the Connecticut Section of the Professional Golfers' Association of America in 1958 and achieved the status of Life Member and as a Half Century Member. Dick was also a member of the United States Golf Association and the Kappa Sigma Alumni Association.



Dick entered a well-deserved retirement in 1995. Shortly thereafter Dick and Mary purchased a second home in Wellfleet, where Mary summered during her youth. Over the years on Cape Cod they acquired countless friends and made great memories. Dick bestowed his love of Cape Cod with his adoring "Mod Squad," a large group of friends and family, who now share his love of Wellfleet.



Dick is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; and his son, Jeffrey. Dick is survived by his children, Todd Kaupin and fiancée, Terry Miller-Jean, of Somers, Scott Kaupin of Enfield, and Lynne Kaupin Fox and her husband, Alaric, of Willington. He also leaves behind his sister, Patricia Caillouette of New Hampshire; and his sister-in-law, Ann Tumser Branigan and her husband, Alan, of California. He was the proud Grampy to Chase, Amanda, and Ryan. He remains in the thoughts and prayers of many relatives across New England and in California.



Calling hours will be held at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, Enfield, Wednesday, March 20, from 4 to 8 p.m.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Hazardville Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to The First Tee of Connecticut, 55 Golf Club Road, Cromwell, CT 06416, in Dick's honor. The First Tee of Connecticut is a youth development organization whose mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values, and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.



