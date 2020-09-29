Richard D. Bird Sr., 87, of Enfield, beloved husband of Barbara (DuPont) Bird, entered into eternal rest at Evergreen Healthcare on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.Son of the late Archibald and Marie (Stamm) Bird, he was born in Hartford on Aug. 24, 1933. Richard was employed as a typesetter at the Hartford Times and later the Hartford Courant. He was a resident of Enfield for over 50 years. In his free time Richard enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, taking trips to Maine, and playing the lottery and other games of chance. He was also an avid sports fan and a history buff, especially World War II. Richard's family would like to extend a special thank you to Kalee at Athena Home Health & Hospice for her kind and compassionate care of Richard.In addition to his loving wife Barbara, Richard is survived by his children, Richard D. Bird Jr. and his wife, Dawn, of Ellington, Karen M. Taylor and her husband, David, of Manchester, and Donna L. LaRose and her husband, Gary, of Enfield; 10 grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will be celebrated for Richard at 11 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Willamantic.In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to Athena Home Health & Hospice, 135 South Road, Farmington, CT 06032, or the American School for the Deaf, 139 North Main St., West Hartford, CT 06107.For online condolences, please visit