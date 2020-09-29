1/1
Richard D. Bird Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard D. Bird Sr., 87, of Enfield, beloved husband of Barbara (DuPont) Bird, entered into eternal rest at Evergreen Healthcare on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Son of the late Archibald and Marie (Stamm) Bird, he was born in Hartford on Aug. 24, 1933. Richard was employed as a typesetter at the Hartford Times and later the Hartford Courant. He was a resident of Enfield for over 50 years. In his free time Richard enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, taking trips to Maine, and playing the lottery and other games of chance. He was also an avid sports fan and a history buff, especially World War II. Richard's family would like to extend a special thank you to Kalee at Athena Home Health & Hospice for her kind and compassionate care of Richard.

In addition to his loving wife Barbara, Richard is survived by his children, Richard D. Bird Jr. and his wife, Dawn, of Ellington, Karen M. Taylor and her husband, David, of Manchester, and Donna L. LaRose and her husband, Gary, of Enfield; 10 grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will be celebrated for Richard at 11 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Willamantic.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to Athena Home Health & Hospice, 135 South Road, Farmington, CT 06032, or the American School for the Deaf, 139 North Main St., West Hartford, CT 06107.

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved