Richard D. "Dick" Patterson, 74, of West Suffield, passed away at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020.He was predeceased by his wife, Deborah (Schindler) Patterson, who was the love of his life. Dick was a lifelong resident of West Suffield and a graduate of the New England Technical Institute, earning an electrical technology degree. Dick enjoyed a career at AM International, later starting his own business Atlantic Blueprint in West Suffield, which he owned and operated until his retirement. Dick enjoyed outdoor activities and was a member of the Suffield Sportsmen's Club. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles throughout New England many times with his brothers. He also enjoyed RV vacations, including an especially memorable trip to Maine with Debbie.In addition to his wife, Debbie, Dick is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Frances (Fowler) Patterson. He was a loving brother and uncle.Services will be private. Nicholson and Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.To leave online condolences, please visit