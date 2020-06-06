Richard David Ellis
Richard David Ellis, 72, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away June 3, 2020, in Bentonville, Arkansas.

He was born Oct. 30, 1947, in Stafford Springs, to Herbert and Ruth T. Ellis. He served in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a machinist. He was a member of the Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista.

He is preceded in death by his parents; as well as brothers, Jack and Bob; sisters, Ginger and Betty; and one stepson, Richard A.R. Fargo. He is survived by his wife, Robin Tyson Ellis; stepsons, Edward Louis Fargo, Sr. and wife, Tammy Fargo, John Gilbert Fargo, Jr. and wife, Sheri Fargo; Timothy Andrew Fargo and wife, Marion Fargo; four step grandchildren, Sophia Grace Fargo, Timothy Bradley Fargo, Edward L. Fargo, Jr. and Stephen A. Fargo; and four step great grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.

Condolences may be sent to The Ellis Family, 1 Bearley Circle, Bella Vista, AR 72715

Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers, AR. Online condolences can be made at

www.bentoncounty

funeralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

