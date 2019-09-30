Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor , CT 06088 (860)-623-4292 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner St East Windsor , CT View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner St East Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard E. Augustus of Enfield passed away Sept. 27, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his wife and family.



Richard was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Hartford to Helen and Richard Augustus Sr. Richard served in the U.S. Navy from July 1964 to 1968. For his service, he was recognized with two awards: Connecticut Wartime Veterans Service Medal and a National Defense Medal. His working career spanned the gamut from working the soda counter at the local drug store in his high school days to Northeast Utilities where he spent 35 and a half years primarily as a distribution system operator. Richard retired in 2004.



Richard is survived by his wife, Lynn, whom he married May 19, 1995. He is also survived by his son, Steven and wife, Charlotte; his son, John; and his daughter, Alison Pachecano and her husband, Ramiro; four grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Reilly, and Ivey; and his brother, Jim and wife, Deborah. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Marilyn Lachat; brothers-in-law, Robert Barstis and his wife, Phylis, Jeff Barstis, and Jeffrey Ivey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard is predeceased by his first wife, Lynn.



Richard was one of those people that was always prepared and planned ahead. He was the most dependable person you could ever meet and you could always count on him to be there if you needed him. In their retirement, Richard and Lynn loved to travel and had many adventures together and with friends.



Richard's love for his wife, children, and grandkids was immeasurable and he will be greatly missed.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Broad Brook.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



