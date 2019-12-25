Richard E. "Dickie" Jeannette, 73, of Coventry, beloved husband of Elaine Jeannette, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 31, 1946, in Portland, Maine, one of six children born to the late Levi and Barbara (Edwards) Jeannette. Prior to retirement he was a self-contractor who mastered the skill of carpentry for many years. Dickie enjoyed the outdoors, boating and his Harley. He spent his retirement years with his loving wife traveling around the United States visiting national parks and cruises to the Caribbean.
In addition to his loving wife Elaine of 52 years, he is survived by two children, Jeffrey Jeannette of Browington, Vermont, and Jeanine Dunn of South Windsor; five grandchildren, Josh, Haley, Kyle, Katie, and Evan; four siblings, Sharon Ahern and her husband, John, Pamela Caron and her husband, George, Levi Jeannette and his wife, Martha, and Paul Jeannette and his wife, Debbie. He was predeceased by a brother, Euclid Jeannette.
Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hour on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29, 2019