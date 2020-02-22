Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Edward "Dick" Dempsey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Edward "Dick" Dempsey, 84, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, of complications from a stroke while playing tennis, his favorite pastime.



Born in Massachusetts in 1935, Dick, the fourth of nine children, spent most of his life in New England before retiring to Arizona. Dick was a devout Catholic and spiritual person; as an altar boy, catechism teacher, and ultimately a guide to his children and grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army and later attended the University of Connecticut. While in college, Dick met his future wife, was president of the Student Union, and also co-founded and was president of a breakaway fraternity called Sigma Chi "Alpha." Post college, Dick was selected for the renowned training program at Armstrong Cork Company, which vaulted into a tech sales career where he was part of pioneering ventures like smart grid remote metering and tele-medicine/wellness. He had an uncanny ability to iterate out to the future and convey that better world to others. Dick's true passion was self-improvement and paying-it-forward. Dick, the first in his family to ever attend college, made his primary focus in life around the importance of education and actively learning new things. He had a successful volunteer career in coaching youth in his early years, and once retired turned his passion to senior sports. While his teams regularly enjoyed winning the championship, it was the remarkable stream of players who returned to share that they had fulfilled coach Dempsey's pledge to pay-it-forward, that meant everything to him. Dick was a rock of a man in body and spirit, lived generously with a remarkable aim to teach, inspire, and share his most precious of all assets: his time, unconditional love, tennis, humor, and if one were lucky, his ice cream.



Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years; his two children; two grandchildren; and five siblings.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America



https://www.bgca.org/







Richard Edward "Dick" Dempsey, 84, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, of complications from a stroke while playing tennis, his favorite pastime.Born in Massachusetts in 1935, Dick, the fourth of nine children, spent most of his life in New England before retiring to Arizona. Dick was a devout Catholic and spiritual person; as an altar boy, catechism teacher, and ultimately a guide to his children and grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army and later attended the University of Connecticut. While in college, Dick met his future wife, was president of the Student Union, and also co-founded and was president of a breakaway fraternity called Sigma Chi "Alpha." Post college, Dick was selected for the renowned training program at Armstrong Cork Company, which vaulted into a tech sales career where he was part of pioneering ventures like smart grid remote metering and tele-medicine/wellness. He had an uncanny ability to iterate out to the future and convey that better world to others. Dick's true passion was self-improvement and paying-it-forward. Dick, the first in his family to ever attend college, made his primary focus in life around the importance of education and actively learning new things. He had a successful volunteer career in coaching youth in his early years, and once retired turned his passion to senior sports. While his teams regularly enjoyed winning the championship, it was the remarkable stream of players who returned to share that they had fulfilled coach Dempsey's pledge to pay-it-forward, that meant everything to him. Dick was a rock of a man in body and spirit, lived generously with a remarkable aim to teach, inspire, and share his most precious of all assets: his time, unconditional love, tennis, humor, and if one were lucky, his ice cream.Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years; his two children; two grandchildren; and five siblings.In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close