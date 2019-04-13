Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Eugene Charland. View Sign

Richard Eugene Charland, 76, of Bluffton, South Carolina, husband of Barbara Bean Charland, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at home.



Richard was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Springfield to the late Raymond Ernest Charland and Helen Gardiner Charland. He was employed by Kaman Aerospace and was a volunteer member of the Coventry Fire Department in Connecticut. He was a



In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his sons, Michael R. Charland (Constance) of Stafford Springs, Keith R. Charland (Karen) of Orlando, Florida, and Todd R. Charland (Anne Marie) of Chaplin; brother, Raymond G. Charland (Linda) of Enfield; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Monday, April 15, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with burial in Beaufort National Cemetery. Following burial, the family will receive friends at their home from 3 to 5 p.m.



Services will be held in Coventry at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Barbara Charland or the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Richard.







