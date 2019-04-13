Richard Eugene Charland, 76, of Bluffton, South Carolina, husband of Barbara Bean Charland, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at home.
Richard was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Springfield to the late Raymond Ernest Charland and Helen Gardiner Charland. He was employed by Kaman Aerospace and was a volunteer member of the Coventry Fire Department in Connecticut. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of the American Legion, a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, and a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially enjoying ice fishing.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his sons, Michael R. Charland (Constance) of Stafford Springs, Keith R. Charland (Karen) of Orlando, Florida, and Todd R. Charland (Anne Marie) of Chaplin; brother, Raymond G. Charland (Linda) of Enfield; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, April 15, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with burial in Beaufort National Cemetery. Following burial, the family will receive friends at their home from 3 to 5 p.m.
Services will be held in Coventry at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Barbara Charland or the in memory of Richard.
St Gregory The Great Catholic Church
31 St Gregory Dr
Bluffton, SC 29909
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019