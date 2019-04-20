Richard F. "Dick" Hannaford, 86, of Vernon, husband of Lempi E. (Saaranen) Hannaford, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 18, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard F. "Dick" Hannaford.
Richard was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Portland, Maine, to the late George H. and E'Bon (Lundgren) Hannaford. He had been a toolmaker at Pratt & Whitney until his retirement in 1992 after 37 years. He was a veteran of the Air Force, serving during the Korean War. His hobby and passion was his HO scale railroad in which he modeled and built to his recollection of his childhood town of Brownville Junction, Maine. He also opened up his heart and home to become a foster parent to two children.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his daughter, Janice Hannaford of New London; his son, Alan Hannaford of Vernon; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Michael Hannaford of Windsor Locks; his sister, Kristen Baker of Windsor Locks; a sister-in-law, Anita Evans and her husband, Donald, of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Sharon Bourque.
A time of visitation will be held Monday, April 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a service to begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Vernon, 401 Hartford Tpke., Vernon, CT 06066, or to the , P.O. Box 9576, Wilton, NH 03086-9576.
To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit
www.holmeswatkins.com
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019