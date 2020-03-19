Richard G. Lacafta, 89, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Alberta P. Lacafta, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 1, 1930, in Hartford, son of the late Frank and Adele Lacafta. Richard proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his children, Richard Lacafta Jr. and his wife, Kay, of Mansfield, Gina Sheridan and her husband, Dan, of Tolland, Daniel Lacafta and his wife, Emily; as well his six grandchildren, Ashley Sheridan, Katelin Sheridan, Nicholas Lacafta, Victoria Lacafta, Olivia Lacafta, and Anthony Lacafta.
Relatives and friends may join the family for a visiting hour on Saturday, March 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Wapping Cemetery.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020