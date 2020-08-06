Richard "Dick" Gene Migneault, former longtime Melrose resident, passed away on July 13 after a hard fought, yearlong battle with small cell lung cancer. He was 80.Born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Capt. Phillip Migneault and Charlotte Beaudry, he spent most of his late childhood and teenage years in the Mad River Valley of Vermont. In 1961, Dick and Nicolle (Viens), his wife of 59 years, moved to and raised their family in East Windsor. They returned to Vermont full time in 1999, after spending decades building their dream home there.Dick worked at Hubbard Hall, Old Fox Fertilizer, and Charles Fortin Drywall before ultimately starting his own company, Melrose Drywall, during the building boom. Dick and a crew of fellow Canadians could frequently be spotted starting their day at Ellington's Chuck Wagon Restaurant. In the '80s, Dick was instrumental in creating East Windsor's first recreational softball league, culminating in multiple nights per week spent at the "Rez" participating in both men's and women's leagues.In addition to his wife, Nicolle (now of Noblesville, Indiana), he leaves daughters Wendy Wagner and husband, Ted, of Noblesville, Indiana, Michelle Micket and husband, Bob, of Edisto Island, South Carolina, and Laurie Migneault Prouty and partner, Craig Balut, of East Windsor. Left to mourn are grandchildren Hannah Prouty, Alan Prouty, Taylor Wagner, and Vanessa Wagner Tabbert and husband, Brian, who will soon expand on Dick's legacy with twin great-granddaughters. He is survived by his brother, Roy Migneault, and was predeceased by his sisters, Bernice (Tingley), Anita (Chesar), Joan (Stafford), and his brother, Phillip Migneault.He will leave a vacancy in the hearts of numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews who will remember their "Uncle Dick" with fond memories. The love Dick shared with family and friends certainly surpasses his physical absence.A gathering in celebration of Dick's life and interment of his ashes at the North Fayston Cemetery in Vermont will occur at a future date yet to be determined.For those who feel led, in memoriam gifts may be made in Dick's name to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, Vermont 05601.A more extensive obituary may be viewed online by visiting