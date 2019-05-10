Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Homer "Dick" Sanford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Master Sergeant Richard "Dick" Homer Sanford (Retired), 84, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday April 28, 2019.



Dick was born in Hartford, Jan. 19, 1935, son of the late George J. and Hazel (Bentley) Sanford of West Hartford. He graduated from Hartford High School where he developed his passion for baseball and service. At age 17, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving from 1952 to 1972 stationed across the world in several different duties including embassy guard and recruiter. On June 17, 1967, he married the late Margaret "Peggy" Callahan and moved a few years later to their family home in Newington.



After retiring as a Master Sergeant in the Marine Corps, Dick started a new career as an investigator for the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch, Division of Criminal Justice, working for many years in the prosecutor's office in Hartford and Manchester Superior Courts. He attended Tunxis Community College and served as an AFSCME union officer for several years.



Dick loved baseball as a New York Yankees fan and most proudly as a Newington Little League manager where he also coached his sons. He was an avid golfer and a member of Timberlin Golf Club and Wethersfield Country Club. On Oct. 28, 2000, Dick married Elaine Lusby and enjoyed retirement with family and friends in Venice.



In addition to his wife Elaine, Dick is survived by his three children, Scott Sanford and his wife, Christine, of Ellington, and their children, Jack, Gabrielle, Abigail Potash, and Lucas Potash, Kevin Sanford of Higganum and his son, Nicholas, and Greg Sanford of Evansville, Indiana, and his children, Cynthia and Shawn. Dick is also survived by Elaine's children, Cathy Francini Monda and her husband, David, from Englewood, Florida, and their children, Jake Lusby-Johnson of Fort Meyers, Florida, Jennifer Monda of Wesley Chapel, Nicholas Monda of Sarasota, Florida, and Keith Lusby and his wife, Heidi, from Medfield, Massachusetts, and their children, Alex and Ben. Dick is also survived by his sister, Carol and her husband, Ned Brewer, of Bloomfield; as well as his sister-in-law, Mimi Sanford of Glastonbury; and sister-in-law, Patricia Hoyt of Little River, South Carolina. He is predeceased by his brother, George Sanford; granddaughter, Olivia Sanford; nieces, Laura Hoyt and Patricia Hall; sister-in-law, Vivian Callahan; brother-in-law, Rev. Joseph Callahan CSC; and son-in-law, Todd Francini. He will be missed by his dozens of nieces and nephews.



A celebration mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or











