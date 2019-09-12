Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. "Dick" Michaels. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Patrick Church 64 Pearl St Enfield , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick Church 64 Pearl St Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard J. "Dick" Michaels, 86, of Enfield, beloved husband of Marie (LaRose) Michaels for 63 years, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Parkway Pavilion.



The son of the late William and Helen (Kennedy) Michaels, Dick was born and raised in Enfield, and was a lifelong resident of the community where he and his high school sweetheart, Marie, raised their family. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Tanguay Magill Post 80 American Legion. He was employed by Shelby Mutual Insurance Co. for 28 years before retiring as Regional Manager. In his free time, Dick enjoyed family vacations at Cape Cod, day trips at Look Park, and Fenway Park, singing the "Come Along Boys" song with his grandchildren, golfing, woodworking, and assisting his kids with their many home renovations. Notably, he will be remembered for his quick wit, captivating ocean blue eyes, and instilling a solid work ethic in his children.



Besides his wife Marie, he leaves six children, Kathleen Pellin and her husband, Rich, of Seminole, Florida, Anne Seavey and her husband, Arthur, of Monterey, California, Maureen Connors of Williamstown, Massachusetts, Rick Michaels and his wife, Debbie, of Sarasota, Florida, Mary Ellen Michaels of Boston, Massachusetts, and Pamela Michaels of Broad Brook; and our loyal, dedicated dearest family member, Fran Devine. He also leaves two brothers, Bruce Michaels and his wife, Eileen, of Enfield, Sean Michaels and his wife, Roberta, of Poway, California; two sisters, Mary Beth Boucher and her husband, Jack, of Enfield, Sister Pamela Michaels (Sisters of Mercy) of West Hartford; sister-in-law, Jo-Ann Michaels of Enfield; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson born this very day; several nieces and nephews; and a dear family friend, Sister Sue Keefe (Sisters of Mercy). He was predeceased by two brothers, William and Wayne Michaels.



We are grateful for the love and support of our many friends, and staff at Parkway who so lovingly cared for "Pops."



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. One hour of visitation will be held at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the Mass. Committal with military honors will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to the American , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489, or to the Parkway Pavilion Recreation Fund, 1157 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Richard J. "Dick" Michaels, 86, of Enfield, beloved husband of Marie (LaRose) Michaels for 63 years, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Parkway Pavilion.The son of the late William and Helen (Kennedy) Michaels, Dick was born and raised in Enfield, and was a lifelong resident of the community where he and his high school sweetheart, Marie, raised their family. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Tanguay Magill Post 80 American Legion. He was employed by Shelby Mutual Insurance Co. for 28 years before retiring as Regional Manager. In his free time, Dick enjoyed family vacations at Cape Cod, day trips at Look Park, and Fenway Park, singing the "Come Along Boys" song with his grandchildren, golfing, woodworking, and assisting his kids with their many home renovations. Notably, he will be remembered for his quick wit, captivating ocean blue eyes, and instilling a solid work ethic in his children.Besides his wife Marie, he leaves six children, Kathleen Pellin and her husband, Rich, of Seminole, Florida, Anne Seavey and her husband, Arthur, of Monterey, California, Maureen Connors of Williamstown, Massachusetts, Rick Michaels and his wife, Debbie, of Sarasota, Florida, Mary Ellen Michaels of Boston, Massachusetts, and Pamela Michaels of Broad Brook; and our loyal, dedicated dearest family member, Fran Devine. He also leaves two brothers, Bruce Michaels and his wife, Eileen, of Enfield, Sean Michaels and his wife, Roberta, of Poway, California; two sisters, Mary Beth Boucher and her husband, Jack, of Enfield, Sister Pamela Michaels (Sisters of Mercy) of West Hartford; sister-in-law, Jo-Ann Michaels of Enfield; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson born this very day; several nieces and nephews; and a dear family friend, Sister Sue Keefe (Sisters of Mercy). He was predeceased by two brothers, William and Wayne Michaels.We are grateful for the love and support of our many friends, and staff at Parkway who so lovingly cared for "Pops."A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. One hour of visitation will be held at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the Mass. Committal with military honors will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to the American , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489, or to the Parkway Pavilion Recreation Fund, 1157 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.