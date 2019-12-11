Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Provencher Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard J. Provencher, Sr., age 75, was lost to us suddenly the morning of Nov. 28, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida.



He was the eldest of three sons born to the late Frederick "Buck" Provencher Jr. and Elena "Eleanor" DeCaro of Thompsonville, where he was raised with his brothers: Frederick III, the former Canine Control Officer of Enfield and the youngest, Robert. Following school at Prince Technical, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1962 and participated in the largest historical naval armada assembled during the Cold War Cuban missile crisis showdown later that year. He spent the rest of his enlistment serving aboard the USS Guardian (AGR-1), a Radar Picket Vessel based at Newport Naval Station, Rhode Island. The USS Guardian was equipped with America's state of the art radar detection technology at that time and was assigned to the North Atlantic to act as a first-line defense measure to the continental U.S.



He was honorably discharged in 1966. He was known for harboring a very strong work ethic among his family and friends. He raised his family as an electrician in neighboring Somers, and remained dedicated to the field of electrical service throughout his lifetime.Having worked for numerous companies over many years, he eventually created his own business, Provencher Electric, based out of his hometown of Enfield. He provided prompt and reliable commercial and residential electrical service throughout the Enfield area to many a loyal customer until his retirement, having decided to relocate along the Gulf Coast of the Sunshine State.



When not working, he enjoyed fishing and boating, exploring the Connecticut River with his outboard or sailing the Cape Cod coast in his sailboat moored at Stage Harbor, Chatham, Massachusetts, ready for summertime adventures, often with his beloved pets. When his feet weren't on the deck of a boat, they were mostly likely planted on the green of a golf course.



He was a die-hard New York Yankees fan and was proud to tell the story of purchasing the one, lonely and very dusty N.Y. Yankees ball cap at Fenway Park with his son, a die-hard Red Sox fan, who finally convinced him to attend a game at America's oldest ball park. He cheered on the Toronto Blue Jays that evening, taking in Fenway's magic, and wore that ball cap proudly until it was threadbare.



He is predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Merdiss Carol Ruff; and his daughter, Debra Ann Eaton.



Sadly, he leaves behind his most loving second wife, Kate Koski, his best-friend and loyal partner in his life's adventures till the end; his son and eldest child along with loving daughter-in-law he remembered as high school sweethearts, Richard J. Jr. and Liz (DeMattia) Provencher of Ashford; four grandchildren, Regann (Provencher) DiCamillo of Stafford Springs and her twin brother, Richard "Ricky" J. III and his wife, Heather (Michaud) Provencher of Ashford; Justin Kies and Amy Kies, Debra's children; and four great-grandchildren, the eldest, Julianna "Scooby" Provencher and youngest, Richard "RJ4" J. Provencher, along with Noah and Nathanael "Nate" DiCamillo.







