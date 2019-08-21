Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Jacques. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Ronald and Ella (Amero) Jacques and resided in Enfield most of his life. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and will always be remembered for being a dedicated hard-working man for his family.



He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy (Connor) Jacques: they were united in love for over 32 years. Richard is also survived by his children, Daniel Jacques of Broad Brook, Paul Vining of Stafford, Andrew Vining of Lebanon, and Ronald Jacques. He also leaves his grandchildren, Kodi Vining, Linkin Vining, Ben D'Aloisio, Jeannie D'Aloisio; and his siblings, Cindy Clapp, Raymond Jacques, and Carl Jacques, all of Enfield.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by a service at 11 a.m. in Hazardville United Methodist Church, Route 190, in the Hazardville section of Enfield. The burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Calling hours are Friday, Aug. 23, at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m.



Donations may be made to the Richard Jacques Memorial Fund, c/o United Bank, 612 Main St., Somers, CT 06071, or to the ASPCA at



www.aspca.org



Richard Jacques, 61, entered into peace Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.

