Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Joseph Clark. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Connecticut 807 Bloomfield Ave. Windsor , CT 06095 (888)-909-2728 Service 9:00 AM Windsor Locks Congregational Church 8 Main Street Windsor Locks , CT View Map Graveside service 10:30 AM Grove Cemetery 19 School Street Windsor Locks , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Joseph Clark passed away at 94, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford with his loving wife Bea by his side.



Born on Sept. 28, 1925, in Windsor Locks. Richard was the third of five children born to Hurbert and Amelia Clark. A lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, he joined the Army in 1942 and came home from his deployment in 1945, where he met his wife Beatrice Shepard. They married on Sept. 7, 1947. A jack of all trades, Richard worked in construction but devoted his last 15 years working as a custodian at Windsor Locks Congregational Church. A Yankees fan and avid hunter, he spent his retirement enjoying his wife's cooking and company. A lifelong Christian Richard lived his life for The Lord.



Richard is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bea; a brother, James Clark of Storrs; his niece, Kathy Bloom and her husband, Ed, of Wisconsin; two great-nieces Lisa Hayes and her husband, Chris, and Amy Bloom; sister-in-law, Candy Shepard, and her children, Eileen and her husband, Mark, Penny, Bobby, Tom, and also Bret. Also survived by Sandy Shepard. Richard is also survived by his cherished friends De-Dee and Preston Seamon, and Nancy Haswell. Also, his church family and friends at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church. Finally, his friends at the Windsor Locks Housing Authority and treasured neighbors at the Southwest Terrace apartments.



Services for Richard will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at 9, a.m., at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church, located at 8 Main St., Windsor Locks. Followed by a full military graveside service at Grove Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., located at 19 School St., Windsor Locks.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in Richard's honor to help the family cover funeral costs. Donations can be sent or brought to The Richard J. Clark Memorial Fund at WLCC, 8 Main St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



Richard's family would like to give a special thanks to Pastor Ray Mcdade.



Always remember. "Live a simple life and be thankful for what the lord gives you." - Richard and Bea Clark







Richard Joseph Clark passed away at 94, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford with his loving wife Bea by his side.Born on Sept. 28, 1925, in Windsor Locks. Richard was the third of five children born to Hurbert and Amelia Clark. A lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, he joined the Army in 1942 and came home from his deployment in 1945, where he met his wife Beatrice Shepard. They married on Sept. 7, 1947. A jack of all trades, Richard worked in construction but devoted his last 15 years working as a custodian at Windsor Locks Congregational Church. A Yankees fan and avid hunter, he spent his retirement enjoying his wife's cooking and company. A lifelong Christian Richard lived his life for The Lord.Richard is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bea; a brother, James Clark of Storrs; his niece, Kathy Bloom and her husband, Ed, of Wisconsin; two great-nieces Lisa Hayes and her husband, Chris, and Amy Bloom; sister-in-law, Candy Shepard, and her children, Eileen and her husband, Mark, Penny, Bobby, Tom, and also Bret. Also survived by Sandy Shepard. Richard is also survived by his cherished friends De-Dee and Preston Seamon, and Nancy Haswell. Also, his church family and friends at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church. Finally, his friends at the Windsor Locks Housing Authority and treasured neighbors at the Southwest Terrace apartments.Services for Richard will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at 9, a.m., at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church, located at 8 Main St., Windsor Locks. Followed by a full military graveside service at Grove Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., located at 19 School St., Windsor Locks.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in Richard's honor to help the family cover funeral costs. Donations can be sent or brought to The Richard J. Clark Memorial Fund at WLCC, 8 Main St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.Richard's family would like to give a special thanks to Pastor Ray Mcdade.Always remember. "Live a simple life and be thankful for what the lord gives you." - Richard and Bea Clark Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close