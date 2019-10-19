Guest Book View Sign Service Information Small & Pietras Funeral Home 65 Elm Street Rockville , CT 06066 (860)-875-0703 Send Flowers Obituary





Richard "Dick" Kenneth Gunn, husband of Louise DeGregorio Gunn, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2019, with his family by his side.Dick was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on July 13, 1933, and grew up in Athol, Massachusetts before settling in the Rockville/Ellington area in 1959 with his wife Louise of 64 years.Dick leaves behind his son, Gregory Richard Gunn and his wife, Lynne of Ashford; son Gary Steven Gunn and his wife, Michel of Ossining, New York; daughter Gina Gunn; and grandchildren Daniel Gunn, Rebecca Gunn, Mia Gunn and Macy Gunn. Dick also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.During the Korean conflict , Dick served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, specializing in parachute assault. Earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the Allied Institute of Technology in Chicago, he designed tools and parts for a number of companies including Colt, U.S. Repeating Arms, Smith and Weston, and Ford Motor Company. Dick was best known simply as "Coach" to multiple generations of people who grew up playing sports in the area. His legacy goes back to the 1960s, when Dick was instrumental in the founding of youth football programs in both Vernon (the Shamrocks) and Ellington (the Roadrunners), as well as the Ellington Little League and basketball programs. In the '70s, his youth sports resume expanded to include soccer and girls softball. In 1999, the town of Ellington named the football field where the Roadrunners play "Dick Gunn Field" in honor of not only his football legacy, but also the design and placements of the original fields at Brookside Park (recently renamed the Robert Tedford Memorial Park). When not coaching, Dick could regularly be spotted behind the end zone or outfield fence chomping on a cigar while watching a game, always quick with some "friendly" advice (solicited or otherwise) for his former charges or their sons or daughters. When not attending youth sporting events, he could often be found engaging in his other great love, horseshoes, where he was a champion thrower throughout the Southern New England region.At the request of the family, there will be no formal funeral or calling hours.Understanding he touched many lives, to those who wish to pay their respects and honor Dick's legacy, the family would ask and encourage you to consider donating your time volunteering for youth sports programs in your own community or in some other way that supports and promotes community service and civic involvement.The family wishes to extend a very special thanks to Danny Walker and his staff and the staff at Woodlake at Tolland and all of those who have shown support and love to Dick and his family.For online condolences, please visit"Take a lap!"

