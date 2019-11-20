Richard "Grampa Dick" Kingsley, 87, of Vernon, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, with his beloved wife of 42 years, Sheila Kingsley, at his side and surrounded by family.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. Dick was a proud service member of the United States Navy, where he was a competitive boxer. He was an avid sports fan, enthusiastically supporting the Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Cardinals. Dick was an accomplished golfer and bowler and spent time outdoors, grilling and playing cards with friends and family.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mary O'Connor Kingsley, and his father, William Kingsley, as well as his three brothers, William, Robert, and Donald. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Kingsley; children, Deborah Heffernan and her husband, Justin, Toni Ann Cannone, Richard F. Kingsley and his wife, Margit, Elizabeth Thompson and her husband, Raymond Bartko, Deborah Coombs, Danette Pilgrim and her husband, Andrew; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, with burial to follow.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019