Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. Leete, 77, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Jean (Markella) Leete, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven with his family by his side.



He was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, son of the late Robert and Helen (Akey) Leete, and was raised in Andover, Massachusetts. Richard was a graduate of Phillips Academy in Andover where he excelled at baseball and soccer. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and the varsity soccer and tennis teams. He was selected to the first team All-New England in soccer in 1963.



He married his college sweetheart, Jean F. Leete, Sept. 5, 1965, and settled in South Windsor in 1969. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf and going bowling and fishing with his wife. He also enjoyed coaching his daughter's softball team. He worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation, retiring as Assistant Railroad Administrator after more than 32 years. He was honored at the October 1991 meeting of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) where he was presented with the Modal Award for Rail Transportation.



He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, supporting them in their many activities, and fishing and boating with them on vacation. Richard was a kind, caring, loving, generous, and devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, and he will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his daughter, Christine Carlson and her husband, Peter, of Rocky Hill; his beloved grandchildren, Jennifer and Eric; his brothers, Robert Leete and his wife, Nancy, of Manasquan, New Jersey, James Leete of Sandwich, Massachusetts, Donald Leete and his wife, Elaine, of East Boston, Massachusetts; and his brother-in-law, Anthony Markella and his wife, Helen, of Plympton, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his brother, Kevin Leete and his wife, Anne; his sister-in-law, Lorraine Leete; his brother-in-law, Frederick Markella; and his sister-in-law, Lois Markella.



His family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



Family and friends may gather Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, CT 06074, or to the Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508, benefiting Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



His family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Smilow Cancer Hospital for their care, especially the nurses who he called "his blue angels."







Richard L. Leete, 77, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Jean (Markella) Leete, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven with his family by his side.He was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, son of the late Robert and Helen (Akey) Leete, and was raised in Andover, Massachusetts. Richard was a graduate of Phillips Academy in Andover where he excelled at baseball and soccer. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and the varsity soccer and tennis teams. He was selected to the first team All-New England in soccer in 1963.He married his college sweetheart, Jean F. Leete, Sept. 5, 1965, and settled in South Windsor in 1969. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf and going bowling and fishing with his wife. He also enjoyed coaching his daughter's softball team. He worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation, retiring as Assistant Railroad Administrator after more than 32 years. He was honored at the October 1991 meeting of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) where he was presented with the Modal Award for Rail Transportation.He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, supporting them in their many activities, and fishing and boating with them on vacation. Richard was a kind, caring, loving, generous, and devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, and he will be greatly missed.He is survived by his daughter, Christine Carlson and her husband, Peter, of Rocky Hill; his beloved grandchildren, Jennifer and Eric; his brothers, Robert Leete and his wife, Nancy, of Manasquan, New Jersey, James Leete of Sandwich, Massachusetts, Donald Leete and his wife, Elaine, of East Boston, Massachusetts; and his brother-in-law, Anthony Markella and his wife, Helen, of Plympton, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his brother, Kevin Leete and his wife, Anne; his sister-in-law, Lorraine Leete; his brother-in-law, Frederick Markella; and his sister-in-law, Lois Markella.His family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.Family and friends may gather Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, CT 06074, or to the Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508, benefiting Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.For online condolences please visitHis family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Smilow Cancer Hospital for their care, especially the nurses who he called "his blue angels." Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close