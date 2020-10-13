Richard L. Vaulding, 76, of Stafford Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hartford, son of the late John A. and Stacia M. (Glenboski) Vaulding. Dick graduated from Bulkeley High School, where he was captain of the swim team. He had a long and successful career as a salesman at Addressograph Multigraph. He also worked in the printing industry for many years. In 2005, he and his business partner purchased and operated EPS Printing II, LLC, until he retired in 2012. He was a talented craftsman, and greatly enjoyed remodeling and repairing his home, as well as completing other building projects. He also loved working in his yard and doing projects in his garage. He spent hours watching sports, especially football, hockey and golf. He loved to travel, dine out, go to the movies, Sunday rides, buy lottery tickets, play cribbage, backgammon and number fill-in puzzles. He was also an avid reader. He was a giving person, and enjoyed helping family and friends.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Helene (Jacques) Vaulding; his son, Robert Vaulding and his fiancée, Lisa Povetz; two stepchildren, Kevin Waskewicz and his companion, Aileen Turcotte, and Kim Vail and her husband, Jeremey; his stepgrandson, Keith Ricci and his wife, Emily Luksha; his stepgreat-granddaughter, Simone Ricci; and two sisters, Cindy Paradis and her husband, Reno, and Anita Stack. He was also very close to his mother-in-law, Simone Jacques; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Nelson Jacques and his wife, Barbara, Robert Jacques and his wife, Rosemary, Gerard Jacques and his wife, Nancy, Lise Carter and her husband, Roger, Carol Theroux and her husband, Robert, and Dianne Bernier and her husband, Michael; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends, especially his best friend, Robert Roach and his dear wife, Jackie. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Vaulding.
A special thank you to Eileen and Louie of the VNHSC for the wonderful care they gave Dick.
Funeral services with burial in St. Edward Cemetery will be private.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73127.
For online condolences, please visitwww.introvignefuneralhome.com