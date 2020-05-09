Richard Leland Eleiott, 71, of Tolland, loving husband of 44 years to Joanne (Luginbuhl) Eleiott, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Rocky Hill Veterans Home & Hospital.Born in Houlton, Maine, the son of the late Leland and Vivian (Varney) Eleiott, he grew up and lived in Vernon before moving to Tolland over 40 years ago. He was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1966. Richard proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.Prior to his retirement in 2015, Richard was employed by Advanced Mold & Manufacturing in Manchester for 40 years. He attended and cherished the fellowship of the Apostolic Christian Church in Ellington. Richard was a train enthusiast and avid Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and summer vacations with his family. He was a storyteller and had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Zachary Eleiott of Vernon; Annaliese Falkowski and her husband, Adam, of Stafford Springs; and Rachel Eleiott and her fiancé, Sean Hundley, of Tolland; his grandson, Jaxson Falkowski of Stafford Springs; and his sister, Janice Dallas of Florida, along with many dear friends and extended family.The family would also like to acknowledge the exceptional care given by the Veterans Home & Hospital in Rocky Hill.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, Attn.: T. Marzik, Community Outreach, 287 West St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Funeral services are private. To view web-streamed services online, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, or any time in the 90 days after that, go to14299375Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit