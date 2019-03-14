Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard M. "Dick" Balboni Sr., 86, of South Windsor, husband for over 53 years to Marianne F. (Graveson) Balboni, passed away peacefully March 12, 2019, after a brief illness at MMH.



Dick was born Nov. 13, 1932, in Springfield, son of the late Robert Balboni and Pauline (Ceci) Balboni. He grew up in West Hartford, graduated from Hall High School, and then went on to serve in the Tank Core division of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged following active duty. Dick became a West Hartford police officer for a short period of time and then went on to receive his associate degree from the University of Hartford. He worked as an architectural designer for over 30 years at Bernard Vinick Associates becoming the V.P. of the company until his retirement. In addition, Dick worked at Home Depot in Manchester as a lighting specialist.



Richard was a Mason for over 50 years, as well as a Shriner for many years, where he was a part of the Motor Club and did photography for the president. He was also the president of the South Windsor Exchange Club. He dedicated several years to the BSA Troop 880 as an Assistant Scout Master. Dick loved photography, the Red Sox, men's and women's UConn basketball, and was a computer whiz!



Dick and Marianne moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after retirement and lived there for 17 years in a home he designed and had built. He took a job as a security guard at the Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach during "retirement." They returned to Connecticut in 2014 to be with their children and grandchildren.



In addition to his beloved wife, Marianne, Richard is survived by his five children, Maryrose Luce (Danny), Linda Champagne (Ronald), Mark Balboni, Richard Balboni Jr. (Jackie), and Cynthia Stoddard (Chris); 10 grandchildren, Jeannette, Amy, Stephen, Brittney, Taylor, Alexandria, Anastasia, Antonia, Matthew, and Sarah; as well as his six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Dick also leaves his brother, Mauro Balboni (Barbara); along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Balboni.



Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, followed by a service that includes a Masonic procession along with military honors at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard M. Balboni Sr. to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or donate online at



www.lovetotherescue.org



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







419 Buckland Road

South Windsor , CT 06074-3709

