Richard "Ricky" M. Deenihan Jr., 38, of Suffield, beloved husband of Jamie (Bielonko) Deenihan, proud father of Nathan and Alexander Deenihan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 11:45 p.m. after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He took his last breath, hand in hand with his wife, in the loving comfort of the home they created together. Ricky was a family man who always put others first, so it was an honor and a privilege for Jamie, Nathan, and Alexander, together with Ricky's parents and his in-laws, Benjamin and Donna Bielonko, to care for him at the end of his life.



Ricky was born in Stamford on Jan. 30, 1981, to his loving and supportive parents, Richard and Louise (Caldarone) Deenihan, and grew up with one older sister, Stefanie Deenihan. The family moved to West Suffield in 1986. He graduated Suffield High School in 1999 and attended Quinnipiac College before turning his part-time job at Webster Bank into a successful career. He was consistently recognized as a top performer at all levels, received the Hartford Business Journal 40 Under 40, and at age 31, was one of the youngest market managers and senior vice presidents in the company. When he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015, he handled his departure from the company, to focus on his health and his family, with extraordinary grace.



Ricky lived a life full of activity and adventure. He was a natural athlete and loved playing soccer, flag football, shooting hoops, and golfing with his sons, his dad, and his friends. Before they had children, Ricky and Jamie loved to travel together and got to surf, scuba dive, sky dive, cliff jump, and enjoy sunsets and starry nights in many beautiful locations. After having kids, the adventures continued with movie nights and dance parties at home, spontaneous road trips, and time spent at the family's favorite spots including Bielonko Farms, local parks, beaches, Disney, and North Conway. Ricky even got to take his family to a NY Giants football game and go on the field with his sons, which was a dream come true.



Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of the special bonds he had with his sons, Nathan and Alexander, as well as the many meaningful relationships he had formed with people throughout his life. Ricky had the biggest heart, the most engaging smile, sweet dance moves, and a very special way of connecting with people and leaving a lasting impression. He had an eclectic group of friends that he accumulated throughout his time growing up in Suffield, attending Quinnipiac, starting a life with Jamie, working at Webster, and raising his boys in his hometown. He was inspired by these relationships and grateful for everyone's love and support.



Ricky is not in a better place, because the best place for him to be will always be alive and healthy, with the friends, family, and community who loved him deeply. But his strength, courage, and kindness towards others will be carried forward by everyone who knew him, most importantly, his beautiful, incredibly strong, and resilient sons, who will carry their beautiful, incredibly strong, and resilient father's spirit with them forever.



Friends and family are invited to stop in and pay their respects on Friday, Feb. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Route 159), Suffield.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m., at First Church of Christ, Congregational, 81 High St., Suffield.



In Ricky's memory, donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT.



