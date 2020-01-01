Richard M. Sklenar

Service Information
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Richard M. Sklenar, 75, of East Hartford, the husband of Charlotte Sklenar, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Melvin A. and Anna (Malomko) Sklenar. He was a U.S. Army veteran and had retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after many years of service as an aeronautical engineer.

He is survived by his children, Lisa St. Pierre and her husband, John, Rick Sklenar and his wife, Stacey, Charlton Sklenar and his wife, Loretta, Randy Sklenar and his wife, Catherine, Matthew Sklenar, Teddy Sklenar, and Lily Holcomb and her husband, Roy; and numerous grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial with military honors at Silver Lane Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020
