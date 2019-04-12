Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Chico" Martocchio. View Sign





He was born June 5, 1950, in Hartford, the son of the late George and Mary (Fanelli) Martocchio. He worked and retired from Pratt & Whitney after 43 years. He was the President of the Maple Grove Club in Vernon up until last year. He enjoyed fishing and was very active with sports including softball, bowling, and horseshoes. He will be greatly missed.



Besides his loving wife Gloria, he is survived by his son, Marc Martocchio and his wife, Nicole, of Bradenton, Florida; his stepdaughter, Lisa Cordeira of Rockville; his brother, George Martocchio and his wife, Katie, of Springfield; his sister, Rosemary Martocchio of Ellington; his grandchildren, Melissa, Mario, Anthony, and Adam; his nephew, Michael Martocchio; his cousin, Kathy Rabe; his best friend, Rodney Bull and his wife, Sue; and many other friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Anna Martocchio; his nephew, Anthony Martocchio; his stepson, Joseph Cordeira; and his cousin, Jean Rabe.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Vernon VNA Hospice for their care.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Bernard's Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, 15 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



Richard "Chico" Martocchio, 68, of Vernon, beloved husband of Gloria (Ferrell) Martocchio, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.He was born June 5, 1950, in Hartford, the son of the late George and Mary (Fanelli) Martocchio. He worked and retired from Pratt & Whitney after 43 years. He was the President of the Maple Grove Club in Vernon up until last year. He enjoyed fishing and was very active with sports including softball, bowling, and horseshoes. He will be greatly missed.Besides his loving wife Gloria, he is survived by his son, Marc Martocchio and his wife, Nicole, of Bradenton, Florida; his stepdaughter, Lisa Cordeira of Rockville; his brother, George Martocchio and his wife, Katie, of Springfield; his sister, Rosemary Martocchio of Ellington; his grandchildren, Melissa, Mario, Anthony, and Adam; his nephew, Michael Martocchio; his cousin, Kathy Rabe; his best friend, Rodney Bull and his wife, Sue; and many other friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Anna Martocchio; his nephew, Anthony Martocchio; his stepson, Joseph Cordeira; and his cousin, Jean Rabe.The family would like to thank the staff of the Vernon VNA Hospice for their care.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Bernard's Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, 15 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066.For online condolences please visit Funeral Home Burke-Fortin Funeral Home

76 Prospect Street

Rockville , CT 06066-3226

(860) 875-5490 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close