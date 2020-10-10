1/1
Richard Michael Albetski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Michael Albetski, 71, of Enfield, beloved husband of 45 years to Nancy M. (Edgar) Albetski, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born in Webster, Massachusetts on July 3, 1949, to the late Alfred and Theresa (Kokocinski) Albetski, he lived in Enfield for most of his life and was a member of St. Martha Church. Richard worked at Dynamic Controls Corp. and Hamilton Sundstrand. His career spanned over 46 years. Rich enjoyed his weekly bingo trips to the casino with his brother-in-law. He enjoyed building model trains, fishing and camping with his family. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and always looked forward to watching the games on TV. He also spent a lot of time reading and had an impressive collection of paperback books.

In addition to his loving wife Nancy, Richard is survived by his children, Steven, David and Edward Albetski; his brothers, Allan (Lucy), and Eric (Janice); his sisters, Patricia Faust (Dennis) and Julie Albetski (Sandy); his in-laws, Ken Edgar (Sharon), Beverly Steimer, Arlene Dussault (Don); and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Masonicare for the care and guidance provided during this difficult time.

All services for Richard will be private due to COVID.

For online condolences, please visit

www.brownefuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved