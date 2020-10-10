Richard Michael Albetski, 71, of Enfield, beloved husband of 45 years to Nancy M. (Edgar) Albetski, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by his family.Born in Webster, Massachusetts on July 3, 1949, to the late Alfred and Theresa (Kokocinski) Albetski, he lived in Enfield for most of his life and was a member of St. Martha Church. Richard worked at Dynamic Controls Corp. and Hamilton Sundstrand. His career spanned over 46 years. Rich enjoyed his weekly bingo trips to the casino with his brother-in-law. He enjoyed building model trains, fishing and camping with his family. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and always looked forward to watching the games on TV. He also spent a lot of time reading and had an impressive collection of paperback books.In addition to his loving wife Nancy, Richard is survived by his children, Steven, David and Edward Albetski; his brothers, Allan (Lucy), and Eric (Janice); his sisters, Patricia Faust (Dennis) and Julie Albetski (Sandy); his in-laws, Ken Edgar (Sharon), Beverly Steimer, Arlene Dussault (Don); and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank the staff of Masonicare for the care and guidance provided during this difficult time.All services for Richard will be private due to COVID.For online condolences, please visit