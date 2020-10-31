Richard Michael Deming died Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 64.



He leaves behind his loving wife Linda; sister Susan; five children, Kristina, Melanie, Jessica, Jeremy and Elizabeth; along with eight grandchildren.



He was born and spent his youth in New England. Richard spent the majority of his adult life in Florida as an optical toolmaker with Johnson & Johnson. He retired to the Tennessee countryside with his wife, where he finished up his life enjoying the peace and quiet of the surrounding nature.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center of Savannah, Tennessee would be appreciated.





