Richard N. Dyer, 73, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Parkway Pavilion in Enfield after a short illness.Born in Melrose, Massachusetts, son of the late Frank and Mary (Keese) Dyer, he lived in Enfield for many years. Prior to his retirement in 2003, Richard was employed as a quality engineer at Hamilton Standard for 26 years. He loved restoring old classic cars and feeding and watching the many woodpeckers, cardinals, and varieties of birds in the yard. Planting a garden was a favorite pastime of his in the summer. He was quick with a joke or two to make others laugh.He leaves his wife of 46 years, Theresa A. (Courtney) Dyer; a daughter and son-in-law, Courtney A. and Daniel M. Steben, and a grandchild, Zoey Steben, all of Enfield; a sister-in-law, Carol Ann (O'Shea) Dyer of Enfield; a brother-in-law, John Mosson of Tewksbury, Massachusettts; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by two brothers, Frank E. Dyer Jr. and Robert C. Dyer, and a sister, Shirley A. (Dyer) Mosson.All services are private.