1/1
Richard N. Dyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard N. Dyer, 73, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Parkway Pavilion in Enfield after a short illness.

Born in Melrose, Massachusetts, son of the late Frank and Mary (Keese) Dyer, he lived in Enfield for many years. Prior to his retirement in 2003, Richard was employed as a quality engineer at Hamilton Standard for 26 years. He loved restoring old classic cars and feeding and watching the many woodpeckers, cardinals, and varieties of birds in the yard. Planting a garden was a favorite pastime of his in the summer. He was quick with a joke or two to make others laugh.

He leaves his wife of 46 years, Theresa A. (Courtney) Dyer; a daughter and son-in-law, Courtney A. and Daniel M. Steben, and a grandchild, Zoey Steben, all of Enfield; a sister-in-law, Carol Ann (O'Shea) Dyer of Enfield; a brother-in-law, John Mosson of Tewksbury, Massachusettts; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by two brothers, Frank E. Dyer Jr. and Robert C. Dyer, and a sister, Shirley A. (Dyer) Mosson.

All services are private. For online condolences, please visit

www.brownefuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved