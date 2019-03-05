Richard Omer Contois, 86, of Vernon, beloved husband of Mary (Gilfoy) Contois, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
He was born July 17, 1932, in his grandmother's sewing room in Auburn, Massachusetts, the son of the late Omer and Claire (LaBrie) Contois. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and received training at Ft. Manmouth, New Jersey. He retired from U.S. Envelope after 42 years and never took a sick day. He was a member of the Rockville Elks Lodge 1359.
Besides his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Popick and her husband, James; his son, Mark Contois and his partner, Charles McGowan, of New Jersey; his brother, Robert Contois and his wife, Pauline, of Auburn; his grandchildren, Erica Popick Kevrekian and her husband, Gregor, David Popick, and Matthew Popick and his partner, Melissa Schaff; his great-grandson, Dante; his favorite niece, Linda Jubinville Boisvert and her husband, John; and his favorite nephew, Alan Contois and his wife, Patricia.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 33 West St., Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or the Disabled American Veterans, 35 Cold Spring Road, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
