Richard P. Dienst, "Dicki", 59, of Manchester, beloved son of Dorothea K. Dienst and LTC Daniel W. Dienst, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, surrounded by his mother, immediate family, and pastor.



He succumbed to injuries from a vehicular accident. Richard's tissues were donated as he was always willing to help others.



Richard's childhood was spent on many Army bases in the U.S. and Germany. He was a Cub Scout in Germany. Richard had a lifetime long passion with words and learning witty ways to use them. He constantly put words with double meanings together in a sentence to the joy of his friends.



He was a participant and volunteer at the Creative Living Community of Connecticut, (CLCC) for many years, helping plant herb seeds and doing other chores. The greens are sold and delivered to restaurants in the greater Hartford area. CLCC is working to build a farmstead community in Coventry, to create a shared inclusive living experience for individuals with and without developmental disabilities. Richard served on the board and when asked for his input, stated, "Do not refer to people by their disability, but by their name and talents."



Richard worked many years at Friendly's and more recently at T.J. Maxx of Vernon.



A memorial service will be held, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 60 Church St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Creative Living Community of Connecticut and sent to the church.







