Longtime resident of Suffield, Richard P. Stevens died on Dec. 7, 2019, in Lansing, Kansas. He was 88 years old.
Stevens entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1949, graduating with the Class of 1953 and was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Marion. They were married for 66 years and remain in love. During Stevens' military service he attained the rank of Colonel. He flew 33 different types and models of aircraft during his career from the F-80 to the B-17 and C-130. He was a command pilot with over 4,700 hours of flight time, a rated instructor pilot, and commanded a C-130 squadron. he was also an engineer for Pratt & Whitney.
Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his three children; his four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In his life the highest accolade he bestowed was: "He's a good man."
Dick Stevens, husband, father, commissioned officer, leader, and pilot truly was, a good man. He will be interred in the Leavenworth, Kansas, National Military Cemetery.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019