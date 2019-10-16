|
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
On Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Richard "Rich" Pitkat loving father of five children, passed away at the age of 75.
Richard was born on May 17, 1944, in Rockville, son of the late Francis and Mary (Root) Pitkat. He raised his two daughters, Jill and Joan, in Suffield. He is a United States Navy veteran and served aboard the USS Austin. Richard retired from Sweet Life Foods in Suffield, and was awarded for 2 million-plus accident free miles as a truck driver, also affiliated with the Teamsters Local 559 as a Driver Stewart for 20-plus years. After Rich retired, he moved to Walpole, New Hampshire, to live out his retirement. Rich enjoyed playing racquetball, he was an avid runner (Manchester Road Race, Mt Washington). He enjoyed his retirement and kept himself busy having coffee with friends, visiting family, staying fit at the gym, maple sugaring, trips to the casinos and races, and working part-time for Bergeron Construction and his friend, Seth Olivo. He was known for his quick wit, strength, infectious laugh, and kind compassionate heart. Rich always made himself available for anyone that needed his help. He liked watching and joking with others about sports; he was a New York Yankees and New York Jets fan.
He is survived by his daughters, Jill Pitkat, Joan (Pitkat) Perrone, Karen Bohr and husband, Tim, Shannon Dion; and son Paul Netopski; his seven grandchildren, Devin, Vanessa, Ashlee, Alex, Jenna, Kaelyn, and Kamden; his great-grandchildren, Carter and Jameson; his sister, Linda Mac Laughlin and husband, Bill; his friend, Nancy Darby; as well as so much more family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Netopski) Pitkat, whom he devoted her last days to be with. We will love and miss our Dad until we meet again.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., his family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m., at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.
Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Patriot Guard Riders of CT, c/o Marcia Young, Treasurer, 8 Brenda Lane, Old Saybrook CT 06475.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
