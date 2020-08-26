Richard Scott Marquardt, 67, longtime resident of Somers, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in the comfort of his own home.He was born on Oct. 10, 1952, in Shirley, Massachusetts, the son of the late Scott Marquardt and Barbara (Byoreck) Denno. Richard enjoyed a long career as a veterinary technician at MSPCA for 30 years. He proudly served our country in the United States Army in the 82nd airborne, serving in Panama. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing the drums, and motorcycles. He previously was very involved in body building, winning several competitions in the Natural Over 35 Division in Rhode Island and Connecticut from 1988 to 1990.Richard is survived by two sons, Josh Marquardt of Ellington and Shawn Marquardt of Somers; a daughter, Yolanda Letarte of Florida; brothers, Douglas North of Monson, Massachusetts, and Paul Denno of Springfield; sisters, Debbie Davis and her husband, John, of Florida, and Cindy Spirito of Southwick; aunt and uncle, Carl and Barbara Byoreck of Palmer, Massachusetts; his former spouse, Marybeth (Sonski) Marquardt of Somers; and several nieces and nephews.Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Somers Fire Department, Ambulance Division, 400 Main St., Somers, CT 06071.To leave online condolences please visit