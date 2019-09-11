Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Service 9:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Margaret Mary Church 80 Hayes Road South Windsor. , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Soares, 91, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.



Richard leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Catherine Myra Soares, who refers to him as the love of her life. He is survived by his six children, Richard E. Soares of Vernon, Catherine Fletcher and her husband, Patrick, of Newington, Debra Zimmer and her husband, Kyle, of South Windsor, Karen Miller and her husband, Greg, of South Windsor, Scott Soares and his wife, Debbie, of South Windsor, and Curt Soares and his wife, Marie, of North Carolina. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and eight great-granddaughters. He was predeceased by his mother, Aldina Cancello; his brother, Eugene; sisters, Pearl and Eileen; and his grandson, Curt M. Soares II.



Richard served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, and upon returning attended art school. After graduating, he worked as a graphic artist at Hamilton Standard. His artwork from that role was proudly transported on The Apollo 11, which landed on the moon in 1969. His passions in life included his family, swimming, card games, dancing, breeding and training show dogs, horseback riding, and everything Western. He was known for his wearing of cowboy boots and hats. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and dedicated family man and will be missed dearly.



Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours today, Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A funeral procession will gather Thursday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Manchester.



Memorial donations can be made in his name to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, a charity he supported for decades.



