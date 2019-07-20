Guest Book View Sign Service Information Abbey Cremation Service 511 Brook Street Rocky Hill , CT 06067 (180)-089-09000 Memorial service 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM North United Methodist Church 300 Parker Street Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Hartford Jan. 15, 1950, to the late Flossi (Pond) Maney and Laurence Maney. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1969. He worked for Finast for 25 years and upon their closing, chose to go to The Culinary Institute to perfect his passion for cooking. After graduating top of his class he began his second career as a chef. He worked in several restaurants and then took a job at Riverside Health and Rehab Center, feeding over 300 residents for another 20 years.



Richard retired in 2014 and enjoyed his gardening, reading, and preparing wonderful meals for many friends and family. He will always be remembered for his wonderful Christmas cookies. Richard will also be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his love for family and his loyal chocolate lab, Bella.



Besides his wife of 26 years, Patty Ann (Bissonnette) Maney, he leaves his son, Richard Maney, of Manchester; daughter, Christina (Maney) Deer, and her husband, Rory, of Oakdale; stepdaughter, Robin (Muro) Tomkunas and her husband, Tim, of Florida; and stepson, Anthony Muro of Andover; seven loving grandchildren, Brielle Maney of Manchester, Kolby and Dylan Maney of Stafford, Rylyn, Ethan, Keegan, and Thadeon Deer of Oakdale; six step-grandchildren, Lexi, Kailey, TJ, and Anthony Tomkunas of Florida, and Arlo and Rosie Muro of Andover; sisters, Carol (Maney) Williamson and husband, James, of Columbia, Denise Maney; brother, Larry Maney and wife, Cathy, of Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Elaine Bissonnette of Ashford; four nieces, Heather DeStafano, Vickie Hadge, Tara Schold, and Jeanne Palliardi; many cousins; and a special aunt-in-law, Jeanne Dutram.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 28, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at North United Methodist Church, 300 Parker St., Manchester. Burial will be private.



For guestbook go to



www.abbeycremation.com



