Richard T. Riley, 82, of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
He was born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield and resided here all of his life. He was the son of the late William and Julia (Shanko) Riley. Richard was formerly employed by the A & P Stores as a produce manager for 45 years and later by Food Mart. He served his country honorably with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Enfield. Richard was known for his tremendous work ethic and great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by cousins, Judith Riley, Alice Riley and Jean Sharon; and also his nephews, William Riley and Kevin Riley; and his best friends, Jason and Stanley.
The funeral service will be Monday, June 17, at 11 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road. The burial will follow with military honors in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
Richard's calling hours are Monday, preceding the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 15 to June 19, 2019