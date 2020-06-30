Richard Trombly
Richard Trombly, 85, of Tolland, formerly of Manchester, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Woodlake at Tolland with his two daughters at his side.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1934, in New Britain, to the late Hubert and Margaret (Kukuck) Trombly. Richard enjoyed growing up on a farm in Bolton. His family later moved to Hartford where he attended and graduated high school. He proudly served in the Army National Guard as a Military Police until February 1956 when he married the love of his life, Rosalie, and set up residence in Manchester. He was hardworking and always strived to be a good provider for his family. He retired from North Penn Transfer after 36 years of service as a tractor-trailer truck driver. He was a beloved member and elder of the Manchester Gospel Hall. Dick enjoyed being outdoors and appreciated all of God's natural beauty. He loved to go camping and on fishing excursions. He was an avid wood carver of birds and was a talented oil painter. His heart was big. He loved and treasured his family and extended that to foster numerous children throughout his lifetime with his wife. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by two daughters, Patricia (David) Amadio of New Jersey, and Sandra (William) Ganoe of Vernon. He also leaves two cherished grandsons, Jason Trombly and Jacob Ganoe; and many nieces and nephews and foster children. Besides his wife, Rosalie, of 56 years, he was predeceased by his son, Richard Trombly Jr.; his brothers, Walter and Albert Trombly; and his sisters, Dorothy Swiatkiewicz and Evelyn Johnson.

Funeral service will be held at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, on Thursday, July 2, at 11:30 a.m. followed by burial in Buckland Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard's name to

act.alz.org

2020 Walk To End Alzheimers – Greater Hartford, CT, Team: Buckingham Brigade.

For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.
