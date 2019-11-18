Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd & Carmon Funeral Home 19 Ellington Avenue Rockville , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd & Carmon Funeral Home 19 Ellington Avenue Rockville , CT 06066 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Luke Church 141 Maple St. Ellington , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He died very peacefully and in no pain, even while the Ambulance Corps and firemen worked hard in the attempt to bring him back to his family. Dick had always said he wanted to die in his own home, and that is where he was when he left this world.



Dick was born in Mount Kisco, New York, and spent his childhood in Armonk and Pemberwick, Connecticut. Dick graduated from Greenwich High School and the University of Bridgeport. He served his country during the Korean War and loved to tell stories about his deployment to the Arctic area while attached to the U.S. Air Force, surveying and laying out alternative airstrips.



Dick is survived by his wife, Leone, left to grieve the passing of her life's partner, lover, and best friend. Together for 62 years of marriage they welcomed four children and together they suffered the loss of their son, Richard, at age 16, and their son, Duke, a few years ago. They were blessed with other wonderful children, Elizabeth and Bob and Bob's wife, Donna. Dick is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica and James Ugolik, and Sam Carman and his wife, Allyson. Six amazing great-grandchildren brought much happiness to his elder years. They are Morgan, Garrett, and Lucas Ugolik, and Adella, Sam, and Nick Carman. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Rita Wagar of New Jersey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Bazyl and Anna Ugolik; and his sisters, Ann Davis and Josephine Knowlton.



His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd Funeral Home, 19 Ellington Ave., Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St., Ellington. Dick will be interred in the Ugolik Family plot at Ellington Center Cemetery after services.



Thank you to all who have taken the time to read this small tribute to a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, 15 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



Richard Ugolik left this life on a bright sunny day, in his home with the birds he loved to watch standing guard outside his porch windows.He died very peacefully and in no pain, even while the Ambulance Corps and firemen worked hard in the attempt to bring him back to his family. Dick had always said he wanted to die in his own home, and that is where he was when he left this world.Dick was born in Mount Kisco, New York, and spent his childhood in Armonk and Pemberwick, Connecticut. Dick graduated from Greenwich High School and the University of Bridgeport. He served his country during the Korean War and loved to tell stories about his deployment to the Arctic area while attached to the U.S. Air Force, surveying and laying out alternative airstrips.Dick is survived by his wife, Leone, left to grieve the passing of her life's partner, lover, and best friend. Together for 62 years of marriage they welcomed four children and together they suffered the loss of their son, Richard, at age 16, and their son, Duke, a few years ago. They were blessed with other wonderful children, Elizabeth and Bob and Bob's wife, Donna. Dick is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica and James Ugolik, and Sam Carman and his wife, Allyson. Six amazing great-grandchildren brought much happiness to his elder years. They are Morgan, Garrett, and Lucas Ugolik, and Adella, Sam, and Nick Carman. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Rita Wagar of New Jersey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Bazyl and Anna Ugolik; and his sisters, Ann Davis and Josephine Knowlton.His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd Funeral Home, 19 Ellington Ave., Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St., Ellington. Dick will be interred in the Ugolik Family plot at Ellington Center Cemetery after services.Thank you to all who have taken the time to read this small tribute to a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, 15 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close