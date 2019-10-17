Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Rich" W. Balser, 58, of Manchester passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Hartford on May 21, 1961, to William J. and Arlene (Chamberlain) Balser and grew up in West Hartford. Attending Daemen College in Buffalo, New York, he was able to follow his passion for music. He graduated in 1984 with his Bachelor of Arts degree. Shortly after, he began his lifelong career in the construction industry, and was most recently a foreman at Ferguson Mechanical, Inc. for the past 10 years. Rich married the love of his life, Sharon in 1989, and they were blessed with three children, Danielle, Cristina, and Bryan. Although he took pride in everything he did, his main focus was his family, making sure that they were well provided for and never missing a moment whether it was a dance recital, gymnastics meet, or soccer game. Rich constantly had a tool in his hand, both Monday through Friday at work, and during the weekend while working on projects at home, first learning from his dad and later teaching his son. When he finally took a break, Rich loved rooting for both the Red Sox and the Buffalo Bills, who he never gave up on. He also enjoyed going on tropical vacations and spending time with his friends and extended family in New York. His kind heart and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Raymond) Balser; and children, Danielle Getz and her husband, Matthew, of West Hartford, Cristina Rodriguez and her wife, Rosemery, of East Hartford, and Bryan Balser of Manchester; and his grandson, Malakai Rodriguez.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Burial will be private.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.



For online condolences visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







