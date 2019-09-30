Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. "Dick" Borio. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM United Methodist Church 330 Hazard Ave. Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard W. "Dick" Borio, 79, of Somers, beloved husband of Linda (Davis) Borio for 55 years, entered into eternal peace at home Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.



The son of the late Bernard and Anne (Ocepek) Borio, Dick was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, and was raised in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Penn State University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in fuels technology engineering, followed by earning a Master of Science degree in mineral preparation engineering. He was employed by Combustion Engineering et al for 34 years before retiring. Dick was a longtime active member of Hazardville United Methodist Church.



Besides his wife Linda, Dick is survived by two beloved children, Marla Darius and her husband, Chip, of Cromwell, and Richard D. Borio and his wife, Tricia, of Candler, North Carolina. He also leaves a brother, Don Borio; two sisters, Mary Ann Cody, Gloria Magargee; and five grandchildren, Ben, Brian (Karissa), Chris, Jared (Brianna), and Abigail.



Among his many accomplishments was the "Percy Nichols" award in 1992 (which is given to notable scientific or industrial achievement in the field of solid fuels), of which he was justifiably proud. Among his other accomplishments were The Flame of Excellence Award; Keynote Speaker at the Coal Fired Plant Conference in Birmingham, England; several international technical conferences; Best paper award ASME/IEEE Joint Power Generation Conference; lectures at Penn State University and taught courses on Current and Emerging Coal Combustion Technology and the Center for Professional Advancement.



Dick was a man who was an inspiration to his children and grandchildren as well as anyone who knew him. He thoroughly enjoyed bowling, badminton, tennis, softball, bocce games, Frisbee, and tabletop shuffleboard. He and Linda enjoyed tandem bicycle riding (on occasion Linda didn't actually have her feet on the pedals, though), and of course, playing King's Cribbage together every day. He was an active member of the Simsbury Badminton Club until February 2018. Dick and Linda were tourmeisters for the Connecticut Valley Region of the Porsche Club for 20 wonderful years. Maintaining and driving his Porches was one of the greatest pleasures with his wife by his side. Curvy Vermont roads, trips to the Maine coast, day trips, and drives to Pennsylvania to visit his sisters helped to satisfy his driving desires.



We thank the Trinity Health Care Oncology team, who helped Dick live another 17 months after diagnosis, and VITAS Hospice, who gave him such good care right up to the end.



Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, directly at Hazardville United Methodist Church, 330 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Burial will be private.



Donations in Dick's memory may be made to HUMC, 330 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082.



To leave online condolences, please visit







